Group Alerts Nigerians On Tinubu’s Alleged Covert Moves To Avert Justice

A non-governmental organisation, Face of Waziri-Nigeria (FOWN) has raised a red flag on the alleged plan to force President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a public holiday on Friday, May 26 to prevent the Supreme Court from ruling on the eligibility of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Speaking with newsmen in Lagos on Tuesday, the Director General of the group, Comrade Bukky Adeniyi, said the alleged sinister move is to debar the Supreme Court Justices, from giving a verdict as at when due.

The group noted that from all indications there are covert moves to arm-twist the wheel of justice and the grand plot is to ensure the set date for the court ruling will not hold.

Adeniyi said, “There is a grand plan to compel Buhari to declare a public holiday on Friday 26th of May so as to stall justice.

“It is disheartening to note that the evil ones will stop at nothing to subvert the people’s will.

“They are much aware that once the court seats their inauguration plans will be scuttled because there are so many issues regarding the candidature of Tinubu and his running mate Shettima.

“To make good this plot we have on good authority that, Tinubu already mandates his boys- Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Gilbert Chagoury and one Hubert to source for 100 billion naira each so as to bribe the judges to rule in their favour.

“We at FOWN won’t keep quiet and watch the temple of justice desecrated by greedy and desperate power mongers.”