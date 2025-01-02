Group Advocates Zoning APC Gov Ticket To Osun West

Share

The Coalition of Osun APC Interest Groups (COAIG) has advocated the zoning of the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s governorship ticket to the Osun West.

In a statement by spokesman Iwolode Samuel, the group argued that zoning is not a compromise of merit but a mechanism to ensure balanced representation and prevent regional marginalization within the state.

It said: “Zoning guarantees every part of our state is given the chance to lead and contribute to its development. “By advocating for zoning to Osun West, we foster unity in diversity and create opportunities for historically underrepresented zones to lead.”

COAIG acknowledged past challenges in implementing zoning principles but maintained that such difficulties stemmed from a lack of transparent processes rather than the concept of zoning itself.

The group emphasized the need for clear and democratic procedures to select candidates who meet both zoning and merit criteria.

The statement further highlighted the benefits of zoning, noting that it prevents political monopolies, encourages inclusivity, and reflects a commitment to fairness.

According to COAIG, zoning the ticket to Osun West would energize party members and voters across the state while addressing long-standing imbalances.

