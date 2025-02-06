Group Advocates Responsible Use Of AI Tools Among Kwara Students

Share

A nonprofit organisation, working to advance access to quality education, has unveiled a ‘Logic Over Code’, an initiative to promote responsible use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) among students in Kwara State.

Speaking at the launch of the initiative in Ilorin, the state capital, the Executive Director of the organisation, Aisha Umar, said with the rapid rise in the adoption of AI tools by students, there was a need to educate and guide them on the ethical and safe usage of AI technologies.

According to her, the project was inspired and supported by Tactical Tech’s “Everywhere, All the Time” creative digital literacy intervention that was designed to cultivate the capacity of young people to ask critical questions about how technology impacts their lives, their communities and the planet, and guide them on how to navigate the digital world.

“Our goal is to ensure that the next generation of leaders understands not only the capabilities of AI but also its ethical implications. Our organisation remains committed to promoting an educational environment where students are equipped with the knowledge and skills to navigate the evolving technological landscape responsibly and ethically,” Umar added.

Following the launch of the campaign, a team from Pristine SACC has so far visited seven schools within Ilorin, where it engaged and equipped over 500 students with the knowledge and skills to harness AI responsibly.

Some teachers across the seven schools expressed strong support for the initiative as they highlighted their concerns about students’ increasing dependence on AI tools for completing their school assignments. “With this intervention, students will now understand the importance of balancing AI use with their efforts,” one of the teachers said.

Mr Abdullah AbdulRahman, who is the organisation’s Partnerships Manager, said during the outreach: “The students were introduced to the fundamentals of AI and its growing role in everyday life. The sessions emphasised the importance of integrating human creativity and intelligence with AI tools, rather than becoming overly reliant on them.

“This approach ensures that students continue to develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills, which are essential in an AI-driven future. We are optimistic about the programme’s impact in shaping a future where technology serves society responsibly.”

AbdulRahman further disclosed that his organisation was seeking partnerships with relevant government agencies, and local and international organisations to expand the initiative and reach more students.

“Our goal is to reach more students and schools, scaling the impact of this project. We aim to raise a generation that can responsibly utilize artificial intelligence for enhanced efficiency, rather than becoming overly dependent on it,” he stated.

