Group Advocates Proper Reintegration Process For Children In Correctional Homes

The Lions Club International has urged government and society to ensure proper reintegration for children leaving correctional centers, stressing that they should not be stigmatized but supported to become productive citizens.

Speaking during a youth-focused outreach at the Juvenile Correctional Centre in Osogbo, members of the Igbajo Achievers Lions Club and their counterparts called for free education, vocational training, and post-release monitoring to prevent former inmates from relapsing into delinquency.

“The community should not discriminate against them when they return. They have taken correction and deserve a second chance,” said Lion Oluseyi Kayode Fanira, Service Chairperson of the Club.

“If the government can put follow-up structures in place and give them access to education, we believe they will live meaningful lives and contribute positively to society.”

As part of the outreach, essential items including clippers, brooms, slippers, mops, detergents, disinfectants, and bathing soap were donated to the center.

Lion Yinka Diamond Ishola, Charter President of the Igbajo Lions Club, said the center was deliberately chosen as it plays a vital role in reforming and guiding children who have strayed into delinquency.

“They are the leaders of tomorrow, and this is a molding period for them. Our leaders have spoken to them, encouraging them to see beyond their current situation,” he said.

Lion Sunday Olumo Akere, First Vice District Governor of Lions District 404B2 Nigeria, emphasized that correctional centers should be viewed as institutions of molding, not condemnation, citing international role models who overcame early challenges to become global icons.

The club also called for closer collaboration between humanitarian groups and the government to create conducive environments in correctional institutions where children can learn, reform, and prepare for reintegration into society.

The outreach formed part of Lions Clubs International’s August service activity themed “Youth Engagement”, which focuses on youth development and empowerment globally.