Group Advocates Peace, Love As Solution To Global Problems

A group under the umbrella of Brotherhood of the Cross and Stars has said the current global challenges would only be solved when everyone is committed to the culture of Love, and tranquillity and returns to the one and only living God.

The spokesman of the group Archbishop Emmanuel Ekuri at a world press conference in Lokoja on Thursday, stressed that the myriad of the challenges facing the world could be solved when all forms of discrimination cease to exist.

The press conference was to herald the commencement of the 6th edition of the celebration of its leader, Olumba Olumba Obu.

“The solution to the myriads of the problems bedevilling mankind today can be solved when all forms of discrimination shall seize to exit, where all men shall worship the one and only living God.”

He insisted that leaders in all forms of Government in the world must focus on religious teaching and embrace love as the only pathway to enduring peace.

“Let it be known that except leaders of the world embrace all Divine precepts of the Brotherhood of man, where all men shall worship one and only living God, man shall continue to wallow in spiritual darkness. This message is meant for the leaders and general public irrespective of religious inclinations,” he said.

On the forthcoming event, the Archbishop said that the 2024 celebration would be held at the world headquarters of Brotherhood of the Cross and Stars in Calabar Cross River State from Monday 21st December with a public lecture with the theme, “Dignity in service to humanity to be held in Port Harcourt.

