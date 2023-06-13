Group advocates implementation of is contagious Almajiri Children’s Education Bill

The Executive Director of Almajiri Child Rights Initiative (ACRI), Mohammed Sabo Keana, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other relevant stakeholders to ensure that ev- ery Nigerian child, especially the out-of-school Almajiri chil- dren are educated. This is as he described the establishment of the new National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children as a significant step forward. The call was contained in a statement issued by ACRI, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), and signed by Keana, where he recall that former President Muhammadu Buhari had already signed the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education Bill 2023 into law, a few hours before he vacated office. Meanwhile, a 2018 National Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) reports that Nigeria has about 13.2 million out-of-school children, against 10.5 million reported in 2010. Of this staggering figure, the survey in its report, noted that about 69 per cent of the children were estimated to be from the Northern part of the country. In a related development, in 2010 the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) estimated that 9.5 million Almajiri children are in the country, with the highest concentration in the North.

The statement reads in part: “The Almajiri children experience severe violation of their rights before and during their time on the streets, and in the hands of their caregivers. They are faced with multiple deprivations including lack of access to basic services, violence, abuse, neglect and exploitation, as well as vulnerabilities to alcohol and substance abuse.” “Under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), every child has the right to quality education, food, clean water, good health and well- being, as well as protection from violence and exploitation. Since Nigeria has pledged, along with the rest of the world, to implement the SDGs by 2030, addressing the rights of all children must remain a priority. For this reason, a genuine pathway and sustainable solution to the future of Almajiri children is critical to achieving the ambition of securing Education for All.” “The establishment of the new National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of- School Children is therefore a significant step forward. While existing ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) in the country, such as the Ministries of Education, Women Affairs, and Universal Basic Education Commission, have made efforts to tackle the problem, the high number of out-of-school children and the unique nature of the Almajiri issue necessitate the creation of a dedicated commission to address this pressing challenge.”