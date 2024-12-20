Group Advocates Citizens Greater Access To Justice

Share

As the concern for citizens greater access to justice keeps growing, a rights group, Center for Transparency Advocacy, in collaboration with the Abia State Ministry of Justice and Rule of Law and AntiCorruption, ROLAC, has organised a training for security personnel and the judiciary officers on Abia State’s Administration of Criminal Justice Law, ACJL.

The European Union f u n d e d p ro g r a m m e through the International IDEA seeks to strengthen the justice system in Abia State for citizens and stakeholders for a better society.

Speaking at the event in Umuahia, the Executive Director, Center for Transparency Advocacy, Engr Faith Nwadishi, underscored the need for simplifying the Abia State criminal justice law passed in 2017 to eliminate unnecessary friction and rights abuses between citizens and law enforcement agencies and law officers.

She said the aim of the capacity building was to create awareness of the law for citizens to know their rights as enshrined in the law and for security agencies to perform their duty within the provisions of the law.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"