Group Advises NNPC Ltd Boss To Champion Reforms, Transparency

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has urged the newly appointed Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Engr. Bayo Ojulari, to prioritise transparency, accountability, and institutional reforms in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector during his tenure.

Ojulari, who officially assumed office on Friday following his appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been tasked with steering the NNPCL at this critical juncture of the nation’s economy. HEDA is a civil society and anti-corruption organisation.

HEDA’s Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, in a statement yesterday, emphasised the importance of transparency in contracting processes and financial disclosures, aligning operations with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

He also highlighted the need for bold anti-corruption measures, including independent audits and investigations into legacy issues such as crude oil theft, procurement fraud, operational inefficiencies, and environmental despoliation of oil corporations.

