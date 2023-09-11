Group Accuses Uzodinma, Onyejocha Of Plot To Undermine Tinubu Govt

The Igbo Patriotic Agenda (IPA) has accused Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha of an insidious plot to undermine President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government.

President of the group, Clement Igbokwe, said those in the plot are using the judiciary as a means to undermine the President thereby setting up the Igbos against his government.

According to Igbokwe, Uzodinma wants Onyejocha to return to the House to become Speaker and they have started reaching out to some lawmakers in the 10th House of Reps.

Recall that the National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, last Wednesday, sacked the member representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency, Amobi Ogah of the Labour Party.

It subsequently declared Onyejeocha, the winner of the February 25 National Assembly poll, and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Ogah, and issue a fresh one to Onyejeocha.

A statement signed by Igbokwe noted that Governor Uzodinma and Onyejeocha have concluded plans to cause discontent in the House of Reps with the aim to topple Rt Hon. Tajudeen Abbas.

He said the governor has bought over some opposition lawmakers, especially those in the PDP to pollute the minds of their colleagues to impeach Abbas.

“The Igbo Patriotic Agenda is a network of distinguished and patriotic sons and daughters of the southeast. We share a common drive for a progressive, crisis-free, and prosperous Igbo land,” Igbokwe said.

“However, we still believe in a united Nigeria. When there is peace and stability in the nation, our region will also benefit. That said, we wish to bring the notice of the world to the devilish plans of two supposed leaders of the southeast.

“They are Governor Hope Uzodinma and Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha. Despite being members of the ruling party and part of President Tinubu’s government, they are working against this administration.

“We have it on record that these two are not only undermining the executive, they have taken their sinister agenda to the National Assembly. Their target is to topple the Speaker of the House of Reps and foist Onyejeocha. Ridiculous!

“They have perfected their plans. These two have started inducing lawmakers with millions of dollars to impeach Abbas. One of the Hon members contacted told them to point black that he will not be involved in anything to undermine Asiwaju or his government and not to talk of the Speaker who is like a father to him.

“To be clear, these elements don’t represent the interest of the Igbo people and are only chasing their selfish lusts. Ndi’Igbo are not enemies of the government. We don’t turn against the people who have shown us nothing but love.

“We are by this statement warning Uzodinma, Onyejeocha, and their co-travellers to retrace their steps before it is too late. This administration means well for Ndi’Igbo and any of our sons or daughters against it should know that they have declared war against us.

“We therefore want to pass a vote of confidence on the leadership of the House of Reps led by the indefatigable Speaker Abbas. We want to assure him of the maximum support of the southeast. Uzodinma and Onyejeocha are too small”.