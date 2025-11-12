Group Accuses Ondo SWDC Commissioner Of Abandoning Office For Politics

A socio-political group, the Ikale Accountability Forum (IAF), has accused Dr Jide Martins Adewinle, the Federal Commissioner representing Ondo State in the South-West Development Commission (SWDC), of abandoning his official duties to pursue a political ambition.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, and signed by its President, Akinnade Ayomide, and Secretary, Ayadi Mathew, the group said Dr Adewinle, who was recently appointed and also serves as Chairman of the Finance and General Purpose Committee of the Commission, had already begun a campaign to contest for the Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives.

The group expressed concern that Adewinle’s swift move from a newly appointed federal commissioner to an aspirant for elective office “raises questions about his commitment to the responsibilities entrusted to him by the people of Ondo State.”

“If Dr. Adewinle is genuinely committed to pursuing a seat in the House of Representatives, he should honourably resign from his position at the SWDC,” the statement read. “His ambition should not come at the expense of the duties he owes to his office and the people he represents.”

The IAF described Dr Adewinle as a newcomer to Ikale politics, noting that his rise came during the tenure of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as acting governor.

“While acknowledging the governor’s right to appoint qualified persons into public office, the group argued that the appointment sidelined “seasoned and dedicated members” of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who had “laboured for the growth and development of the party.”

“Many loyal APC members have expressed dissatisfaction, seeing Dr Adewinle’s appointment as a product of favouritism rather than merit,” the group stated.

The IAF maintained that Adewinle must choose between serving the people through the SWDC or pursuing his political ambition, stressing that “attempting to do both undermines public trust and fuels the perception of opportunism.”

“It would be in the best interest of Dr Adewinle and his constituents for him to either fully commit to his role within the SWDC or resign to focus on his campaign,” the forum said. “Taking such a step would demonstrate integrity and accountability — values essential in public service.”

The group urged Adewinle to “consider the sentiments of the Ikale community” and act in a way that reflects transparency, discipline, and responsibility in governance.