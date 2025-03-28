Group Accuses Jaji Of Plotting To Destroy APC Before Defecting

Share

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Peace Initiatives Group on Friday cautioned Aminu Jaji, a member of the House of Representatives from Zamfara State, against allegedly attempting to destabilize the APC before defecting to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2027 elections.

The group accused Jaji of deceit and secretly collaborating with the PDP to advance his political ambitions.

It further described his recent actions as divisive, saying that his supporters were fueling political intolerance within the APC.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Ahmed Bako, Secretary-General of the APC Peace Initiatives, alleged that Jaji’s past political activities and association with the PDP-led government in Zamfara clearly indicate his intentions to destabilize the APC and disrupt the unity among party leaders.

The group also accused Jaji of sponsoring youths to spread falsehoods against the Minister of State for Defence, Mohammed Bello Matawalle, and the Zamfara APC leadership in a desperate attempt to gain political relevance.

Commending the APC leadership in Zamfara State for maintaining maturity and restraint in the face of Jaji’s alleged provocations, the group urged the APC national leadership to take decisive action against those working against the party’s unity, including those allegedly collaborating with the PDP-led government.

“We condemn the attempted blackmail and mischief against the Minister of State for Defence, Mohammed Bello Matawalle, and other APC leaders in Zamfara by a faction hiding under the Member representing Kaura Namoda-Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency,” the statement read.

“We challenge Jaji’s group to provide concrete evidence of their commitment to the APC’s progress in Zamfara. Hiding behind President Tinubu’s 2023 campaign structure will not make Jaji or his allies disciplined leaders.

“We commend the APC leadership in Zamfara, under Alhaji Tukur Danfulani, for their maturity and patience in handling Jaji’s attacks. Their leadership and resilience in absorbing his sponsored mischief deserve recognition.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

