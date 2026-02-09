Group Accuses INEC Of Interference In Party Affairs

A group, Opposition Watch Nigeria (OWN) has called for the resignation of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan for allegedly interfering in the internal affairs of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP).

OWN, which styled itself as a non-partisan advocacy group committed to protecting democratic principles, political pluralism, and the rule of law, in a statement on Abuja on Sunday by its spokesperson, Aisha Bello, expressed concern over the actions of the commission, which it said undermine the independence and impartiality of INEC as the nation’s electoral umpire.

The group recalled that the Supreme Court had repeatedly reprimanded the commission for meddling in the internal affairs of the SDP, “describing such actions as a gross overreach of the commission’s constitutional mandate.” OWN also accused INEC of recognising the leadership of PDP group and inviting it to questionable meetings, which it said, fueled perceptions of selective interference.