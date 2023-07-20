Group Accuses FG Of Trying To Frustrate Justices Of Presidential Tribunal

A non-governmental organisation, Face Of Waziri-Nigeria (FOWN) has alleged that the Federal Government is making a frantic effort to frustrate Justices of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

The group’s Director General, Comrade Bukky Adeniyi made this assertion in a statement issued in Lagos on Thursday, saying the attempt to force the justices to resign would make a mess of the judicial panel.

Adeniyi maintained that given the existing legal proviso which necessitates a replacement and retrieval in case the Justices resigns and consequently translates to buying time beyond that stipulated by the Supreme Court is a ploy to make the case statute barred and of no effect.

FOWN while revealing the perceived surreptitious move, notes that the federal government’s attempt to make the Justices resign is basically targeted at ensuring the time frame of 180 days elapses before the case is concluded by the panel.

Adeniyi said: “The Justice has not resigned at the moment but we have it on good authority that Mr. Tinubu and his team are seriously working hard to threaten and frustrate one or two of them to resign so that the panel will be bereft of jurisdiction at this stage.

“This will lead to replacement and retrieval de novo. In this case, it will be statute barred once outside the 180 days stipulated by the constitution and attendant of which ends the matter because the Supreme Court cannot extend time.

“At the moment the federal government is pressuring the tribunal. They want two judges to withdraw or resign from the panel.”