Group Accuses Adeleke Govt Of Ignoring Governance For Politics

The Osun Masterminds, a coalition of civil society organizations, has raised alarm over what it described as the gradual collapse of governance in Osun State, accusing political leaders of abandoning their primary responsibilities in pursuit of political gains ahead of the 2026 governorship election.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday in Osogbo, the Executive Director of the group, Prof. Wasiu Oyedokun-Alli, decried the continued closure of local government secretariats across the state, warning that the prolonged paralysis of grassroots administration is crippling essential services such as healthcare, agriculture, sanitation, and revenue generation.

“We do not live in a banana republic. Critical issues of governance cannot be resolved with press releases and political brickbats between the APC and PDP,” Oyedokun-Alli said.

“The LG system is the closest tier of government to the people, and its continued dysfunction is a direct affront to democracy.”

On the recent killing of an Amotekun Corps officer, the group expressed condolences but blamed leadership failure for the repeated abuses and operational excesses of the security outfit.

“We have persistently warned about the misconduct of Amotekun officers. The leadership must either rein them in or retrain them. Otherwise, we will hold the leadership accountable for every illegality,” he warned.

Addressing national issues, Oyedokun-Alli lamented the worsening security situation across the country, particularly in the North-Central, calling on President Bola Tinubu to urgently overhaul the nation’s security architecture.

“Mr. President must realize that securing Nigeria is more important than every plan to win a re-election. His legacy will not be written by propaganda but by action,” he stressed.

The group also condemned the Federal Government’s treatment of retired police officers, describing their recent protest over unpaid pensions as a national disgrace. “These men, once Nigeria’s shield, have been reduced to beggars. Their demand is simple—dignity in retirement.

The government must stop the meetings and start providing medicine, food, and their rightful benefits,” Oyedokun-Alli said.

The Osun Masterminds further criticized government functionaries for prioritizing political campaigns over their official duties. “While 2026 may be an election year, governance must not suffer. Public officials are paid to serve the people, not to campaign endlessly,” the group said, urging Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration to refocus on development.

Oyedokun-Alli called on both state and federal governments to address pressing governance issues, warning that neglecting the real needs of citizens in favor of political expediency poses a danger to Nigeria’s democracy.