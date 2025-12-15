The National Coordinator of the Centre for Fiscal Transparency and Public Integrity (CFTPI), Ibrahim Bello, has defended the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) over allegations of undermining the regulatory agency.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, accused NMDPRA Executive Officer, Farouk Ahmed, of corruption.

Reacting to the development in a statement issued on Monday, Bello absolved the NMDPRA boss of corruption allegations or living above his means.

According to him, he had carried out internal reviews and assessments and found no basis whatsoever for the claims of corruption against Ahmed.

He said, “Our findings clearly show that Mr Farouk Ahmed has not engaged in any corrupt practice.

“Rather, he has been repositioning the downstream sector to promote fairness, competition and efficiency, while ensuring that no single entity monopolises the industry to the detriment of Nigerians.”

He further added that the leadership of the NMDPRA under Ahmed has remained faithful to the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), strengthening regulatory transparency and creating opportunities for more investors to participate in the sector.

He dismissed allegations that the NMDPRA CEO allegedly paid five million United States dollars ($5 million) as school fees for his children in Switzerland, stressing that no proof or verifiable evidence had been provided to substantiate such assertions.

According to him, making such grave allegations in the media without recourse to due process poses a serious threat to Nigeria’s regulatory institutions and reform agenda.

Also, he argued that the sustained attacks on the NMDPRA leadership stemmed from its refusal to compromise regulatory standards or allow any company to dominate the petroleum downstream space.

“We believe these allegations are aimed at intimidating the regulator because of its insistence on fairness, competition and value for Nigerians,” the coalition said.

While reaffirming his commitment to transparency and accountability, he urged individuals and corporate entities with genuine grievances to follow due process rather than resorting to media trials.