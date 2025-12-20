Group A Ready For Exciting Kick-Off

The Africa Cup of Nations 2025 in Morocco begins with a captivating Group A, featuring the host nation Morocco, Mali, Zambia, and Comoros.

This group combines experience, ambition, and emerging talent, promising thrilling matches where every point will matter.

Morocco, the Atlas Lions, enter the tournament with home advantage and high expectations. With a squad enriched by European-based players and lessons learned from recent World Cup campaigns, the team aims to dominate from the outset.

Their focus will be on converting disciplined play into goals, using the support of the home crowd to create early momentum. Morocco has one AFCON title to their name from 1976 and will be eager to build on their 20 ap- pearances in the tournament.

Captain Achraf Hakimi leads the side under coach Walid Regragui, with the team ranked first in Africa and 11th in the world. Mali, the Eagles, are known for their technical skill and consistent performances. While they have yet to lift the AFCON trophy, the team has often reached the latter stages of the competition.

Under the guidance of coach Tom Saintfiet and captain Hamari Traore, Mali will rely on discipline, flair, and tactical intelligence to challenge the favourites.

Their objective is to combine resilience with creative football to stake a claim in a group that will test every team. Zambia, the Chipolopolo, bring a mix of youthful energy and experience to the tournament. The 2012 champions are determined to prove that their past success was no accident.

Led by captain Lubambo Musonda and coach Moses Sichone, Zambia will aim to use speed, teamwork, and tactical awareness to upset stronger opponents and keep their hopes of advancement alive.

Their history of competing in 19 AFCON tournaments provides a foundation of experience to build on. Comoros, the Coelacanths, enter the tournament as the group’s underdogs. Having made their AFCON debut in 2021 and reached the Round of 16, they have shown they can compete with stronger teams.

With coach Amir Abdou at the helm, the side will focus on resilience, compact defending, and seizing moments to strike on the counterattack.

Comoros aims to prove that their rise in African football is genuine and that they can challenge the established powers in Morocco.

In Group A, Morocco stands out as the favourite due to home advantage and a star-studded squad, while Mali presents a con- sistent challenge, capable of upsetting expectations.

Zambia represents the wild card, with the potential to rediscover past glory, and Comoros remains the spirited underdog, ready to defy the odds. With matches scheduled across Rabat and Casablanca, Group A promises high stakes, intense competition, and memorable football moments.

The opening fixtures will set the tone for AFCON 2025, showcasing a mix of tradition, ambition, and emerging talent that embodies the excitement of African football