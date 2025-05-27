Share

President Bola Tinubu intervened after the FCT Administration (FCTA) sealed off several structures in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday.

Defaulters are now granted a 14-day grace period to settle their ground rents with associated penalties.

This was confirmed in a statement released by Lere Olayinka, the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

According to the statement, properties in the Central Area will pay the sum of N5 million, which will be paid by the defaulters as a penalty, in addition to the Ground Rent owed.

Those in Maitama, Asokoro, Wuse II, and Guzape Districts will pay the sum of N3 million as a penalty, in addition to the Ground Rent owed.

Defaulters in Wuse I, Garki I, and Garki II will pay N2 million as a penalty in addition to the Ground Rent owed.

Also, all those who purchased properties from other people, but are yet to register their interests by obtaining the mandatory Minister’s Consent and registering their Deeds of Assignment now have 14 days (TWO WEEKS) to do so at the FCT Department of Land Administration.

The statement also noted that Wike further granted a 14 days (TWO WEEKS) grace period to all property holders in the FCT to pay up their Right of Occupancy (R-of-O)/Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) bills, or risk revocation of those titles.

It added that going forward, the Minister has advised property owners in the FCT to ensure that they pay all necessary bills and charges on their properties as at and when due, so as to enable the government to continue to carry out necessary developmental projects for the benefit of the people.

