Ground Rent: PDP Condemns Secretariat Sealing

Share

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday condemned the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) for sealing off its national secretariat at Wadata Plaza.

Speaking after a caucus meeting, the Acting Chairman of the PDP, Umar Damagum, called the action of the FCTA irresponsible and vowed that the party would challenge it.

Damagum said that the caucus meeting is adjourned to 10 am on Tuesday, May 27. He, however, did not say if the PDP National Executive Council (NEC) will still hold.

READ ALSO

New Telegraph had earlier reported that officials of the FCTA, on Monday, sealed off Wadata Plaza, the building housing the National Secretariat of the PDP in Abuja, over unpaid ground and tenancy rent.

Lere Olayinka, the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, said the plaza owes N7,603,504.31 as 28 years’ ground rent.

“On Wadata Plaza being used as PDP National Secretariat, N7,603,504.31 is being owed as 28 years’ Ground Rent,” he wrote on his Facebook page on Monday afternoon after the sealing off.

Share