Ground Rent: NUJ Seeks Understanding From Wike On Enforcement

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has called on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barrister Nyesom Wike, to adopt a more balanced and empathetic approach in enforcing revenue collection measures, particularly in relation to ground rent payments and property seizures within Abuja.

In a statement issued by its National President, Alhassan Yahya Abdullahi, the union commended the minister’s commitment to infrastructural development and internally generated revenue (IGR) drives aimed at transforming the capital city.

However, while recognizing these achievements, the union expressed concern over the current revenue enforcement methods.

The journalists’ body warned that implementing heavy financial demands amid prevailing economic hardships could threaten the welfare of ordinary citizens and the broader economy.

