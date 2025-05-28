Ground Rent: I Won’t Be Intimidated, Blackmailed – Wike

Share

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike on Wednesday warned that he won’t be intimidated or blackmailed while carrying out his duties.

Speaking during an interview after inspecting some projects, Wike hinted at increasing ground rent across the capital city amid the backlash trailing the sealing up of defaulting properties.

New Telegraph recalls that the FCT Administration (FCTA) had revoked 4,794 land titles over the owner’s refusal to pay ground rent. Several properties, including the PDP National Secretariat, filling stations, and others, were sealed during the commencement of enforcement on Monday.

However, Wike decried the refusal of FCT residents to pay their taxes even as they demand infrastructural developments from the government.

READ ALSO

He pointed out that most elites in the FCT who have properties abroad and understand the consequences of not paying taxes, are refusing to comply with the same rules in Nigeria.

Noting that the FCT is not an oil producing state but relies solely on taxes, Wike said: “Look at the arrears — 20, 30 years. And how much is it? We have not increased the ground rent, but we are working towards that, and I can assure you we will do so.

“The President has granted a two-week waiver. Let no one think that blackmail or intimidation will deter us; we will do what is necessary.

“If you pay your taxes, you will see the difference it makes. That is what we are striving to achieve.”

Share