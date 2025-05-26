Ground Rent: FCTA Seals PDP National Headquarters

Share

Officials from the Federal Capital Territory Administration, (FCTA) under the leadership of Minister Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, on Monday sealed the National Headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).

New Telegraph reports that at exactly 2:06 pm, a group of FCTA staff locked the entrance gate of Wadata Plaza, the PDP’s national secretariat located in Wuse Zone 5, Abuja.

This action follows the FCTA’s recent announcement, stating its intention to reclaim properties affected by the revocation of 4,794 land titles due to non-payment of ground rent spanning 10 to 43 years.

