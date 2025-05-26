New Telegraph

May 26, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
May 26, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. Ground Rent: FCTA…

Ground Rent: FCTA Seals PDP National Headquarters

Officials from the Federal Capital Territory Administration, (FCTA) under the leadership of Minister Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, on Monday sealed the National Headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).

New Telegraph reports that at exactly 2:06 pm, a group of FCTA staff locked the entrance gate of Wadata Plaza, the PDP’s national secretariat located in Wuse Zone 5, Abuja.

READ ALSO

This action follows the FCTA’s recent announcement, stating its intention to reclaim properties affected by the revocation of 4,794 land titles due to non-payment of ground rent spanning 10 to 43 years.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

APC Chieftain Woos More Members Of Opposition 
Read Next

NiMet DG Elected President ECOWAS C’ttee Of Directors Of NMHSs
Share
Copy Link
×