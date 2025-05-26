Officials from the Federal Capital Territory Administration, (FCTA) under the leadership of Minister Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, on Monday sealed the National Headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).
New Telegraph reports that at exactly 2:06 pm, a group of FCTA staff locked the entrance gate of Wadata Plaza, the PDP’s national secretariat located in Wuse Zone 5, Abuja.
READ ALSO
- FCTA Seals 4,794 Properties Over Ground Rent
- CSO Petitions Wike, Demands Sack Of FCTA Mandate Secretary
- FCTA To Take Possession Of 4,794 Revoked Properties
This action follows the FCTA’s recent announcement, stating its intention to reclaim properties affected by the revocation of 4,794 land titles due to non-payment of ground rent spanning 10 to 43 years.
Please follow and like us:
Tags: Abuja FCT FCTA Federal FEDERAL CAPITAL TERRORITY GROUND RENT Ground Rent: FCTA Seals PDP National Headquarters PDP Wike