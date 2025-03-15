Gross Misconduct: UDUS Dismisses Three Staff Members

Share

The Governing Council of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUS) has approved the dismissal of three staff members due to gross misconduct on March 13, 2025.

This decision was made during the university’s 171st regular meeting, held on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

According to an official press release signed by Ismail Mohammed Yauri, Director of Information and Public Relations, the affected staff members were dismissed for offenses including result alteration, sexual harassment, and abscondment from duty.

The statement reaffirmed the university’s commitment to upholding its “zero tolerance” policy against such violations.

“This decision underscores the institution’s dedication to maintaining academic integrity and ensuring a safe environment for both staff and students.”

Usmanu Danfodiyo University, a renowned institution in Northern Nigeria, has consistently emphasized strict adherence to ethical standards among its staff and students.

The latest dismissals serve as a warning to all personnel about the consequences of engaging in unethical practices.

Efforts to obtain further comments from university officials regarding the identities of the affected staff and possible legal actions were unsuccessful at the time of filing this report.

Some Students have reacted differently to the development, with some praising the university’s stance on discipline and others calling for more transparency in handling such cases.

