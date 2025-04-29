Gross Misconduct, Loss Of Confidence In Democratic Process

Share

Democratic accountability is a hallmark of an ordered society. In an election, voters, as the sovereign bearers of power, cede some of their rights and authority to elected individuals who manage societal affairs on their behalf.

These representatives derive their power and authority from the people. Their powers are conferred for a limited time and are sometimes subject to renewal in a general election.

A critical examination of the constitution, laws, and regulations regarding the removal of the President and Governors by the National and State Assemblies, as well as the power of the people to remove members of the Senate, House of Representatives, and State Assembly, reveals notable differences and commonalities concerning the grounds for their removal.

Constitutionally and legally, the authority to remove an elected President and Governor lies with the National and State Assemblies.

Conversely, voters maintain the power and right to remove the Senators, the House of Representatives, and the State Assembly members.

Distinctions and issues exist in the constitutional and legal frameworks concerning the impeachment of an elected President and Governor, and the provisions for removing members of the Senate, House of Representatives, and State Assembly.

The constitution grants the National and State Assemblies the authority to remove a President or Governor for “gross misconduct.” Simultaneously, it empowers constituents of National and State Assembly members to recall them when they “lose confidence” in them.

While the constitution specifies what constitutes “gross misconduct,” it does not define “loss of confidence.” Section 188 of the Constitution addresses the removal of a Governor or Deputy from office.

It states that the Governor or Deputy Governor of a State may be removed from office under the provisions of section 188 of the Constitution whenever a notice containing any allegations in writing, signed by not less than onethird of the members of the House of Assembly, is submitted to the Speaker of the House of Assembly.

The notice must declare that the officeholder is guilty of gross misconduct in performing his duties. The notice of impeachment must contain specific details of the impeachable offenses.

Upon receiving the allegations, the Speaker of the House of Assembly must, within seven days, ensure that a copy of the notice is served on both the officeholder and each member of the House of Assembly.

The Speaker must also ensure that any statement made in response to the allegations by the officeholder is served on each member of the House of Assembly.

Within 14 days of the allegations against the Governor or the Deputy Governor, the Speaker shall determine by motion and without debate whether an investigation into the allegations shall proceed.

The Motion to investigate the allegations will be undertaken if it is passed by at least two-thirds of all State Assembly members.

Within seven days of the motion’s passage, the Chief Judge of the State shall, at the request of the Speaker, appoint a panel of seven individuals of undisputed integrity who are not members of any public service, legislative house, or political party, to investigate the allegations.

The officeholder under investigation can defend himself in person or be represented by a legal practitioner. If the panel concludes

The present situation allows for potential abuse and can be used to silence individuals who are vocal or hold a different worldview from the dominant one

that the allegations a g a i n s t him are unproven, no further action will be taken. If the panel concludes that the claims a g a i n s t the officeholder have been p r o v e n , then within fourteen days of receiving the report, the House of Assembly shall consider it.

If the report is adopted by a resolution supported by at least two-thirds of all its members, the officeholder shall be removed.

In section 188 of the constitution, “gross misconduct” signifies a serious violation of or breach of the constitution’s provisions or a misconduct deemed by the House of Assembly to be gross misconduct.

Conversely, the constitution uses a different terminology for recalling National and State Assembly members.

Section 69 of the constitution stipulates that a member of the Senate or House of Representatives may be recalled if a petition alleging their loss of confidence is presented to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, signed by more than half of the registered voters in that member’s constituency, with signatures duly verified by the Commission.

The petition is subsequently approved by a simple majority in a referendum conducted by the Commission within 90 days of the petition.

In “gross misconduct,” notice of any allegation must be accompanied by detailed particulars; in “loss of confidence,” particulars are not required.

In cases of gross misconduct, the presentation of detailed particulars of allegations and their investigation serves as a conclusive determination of the issues.

The constitution defines gross misconduct, but does not define the loss of confidence, and is therefore fluid and indeterminate.

A National or State Assembly member may lose the trust and confidence of constituents due to actions taken in the Assembly. Constituents may be angered by their representative’s support of “unpopular causes.”

They may be displeased by utterances and actions they consider offensive to their values, culture, or tradition. They might question the credibility, reliability, or competence of the member representing them.

In Nigeria, a member may offend the Governor or Deputy Governor of the State, or the member may belong to an opposition party or engage in actions that irritate the “godfathers.”

“Loss of confidence” remains ambiguous without precise specifics. I am unaware of any constitutional or legal provision that prevents initiating a new recall process based on the same, similar, or different facts, whether by the same individuals or another group.

What occurs if the signature count fails? Can the registered voters whose names appear on the failed count participate in a new loss of confidence petition?

In other words, if a prior recall fails on technical grounds, can the petitioners initiate another recall process based on the same loss of confidence? Are they compelled to disclose the details of their grievances? The constitution did not unravel the loss of confidence.

It did not specify that voters should or may lose confidence in their representative only once. The constitution establishes a high threshold for recall, requiring initiation by more than half of the registered voters in the constituency.

A member may introduce a bill on an issue, and if even one registered voter is upset, that person can initiate a recall process. A member may be inactive, and a single voter in the constituency can initiate a recall process.

The constitution did not specify or indicate the number of registered voters who may lose confidence in their elected representatives.

However, the recall process must not be misused or used to embarrass the member involved. Recalls are similar to impeachments and represent a significant constitutional issue.

It is time-consuming, cumbersome, costly, and fraught with political implications. Loss of confidence should not be an all-purpose device. The constitution must define loss of confidence and specify its particulars.

Additionally, the constitution or INEC Regulations and Guidelines must address concerns regarding endless recall processes initiated by the same individuals, groups, or associations.

The present situation allows for potential abuse and can be used to silence individuals who are vocal or hold a different worldview from the dominant one.

Recall is a double-edged sword; it can be used to harass courageous National or State Assembly members, but it can also bolster the popularity of the “underdog.

Share