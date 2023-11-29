Groovy Speaks On Relationship With Phyna

Big Brother Naija (BBbNaja) reality star, Groovy has revealed that he is no longer on speaking terms with his ex-lover, Phyna.

New Telegraph recalls that Groovy broke up with Phyna over her consistent drinking habits.

However, Phyna on the other end broke up with Groovy after noticing some changes in him, she also complained about his constant nagging and she ended up leaving Groovy after he made a decision and asked for space.

READ ALSO:

In a recent update, Groovy opened up on his current relationship with Phyna, saying they broke up over unreconcilable differences.

Speaking on their relationship, Groovy denied breaking up with Phyna on the allegations of cheating.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

According to Groovy, the relationship didn’t work out.