Grooming visionary leaders for development in Africa

Background The Institute for Leadership and Development Communication (ILDC) was founded on the core values of professionalism, discipline, integrity, transparency, team spirit and service. It is the first and only institute in Nigeria focused on developing, building and expanding capacity of personnel in the fields of leadership and development communication.

It is also a continental professional body for development communication and leadership in Africa. Country Director ( Nigeria), Stanley Okereafor, said that ILDC was designed to support members, affiliates and clients to experience an unparalleled journey in development that is intellectually, ethically, socially and personally transformative. According to him, part of the mandate was grooming visionary leaders who could stir genuine economic and social development in Africa.

Okereafor disclosed that ILDC was registered as a full-fledged institute that can offer various qualifications. “The institute is guided by a constitution and is intended as a one-stop non-governmental shop for all development workers on the continent. ILDC would serve as an inter-agency forum and platform for knowledge sharing, research reservoir, national library for development activities, database for recruitment for development agencies, clearing house for quality control and platform for research and documentations that captures development activities in far flung geographies.

The Institute would also establish a hall of fame to recognise and celebrate various categories of development workers. ILDC will also provide platform for those involved in development to become resource persons and advance the cause of community of practice in international development,” he said.. Maiden induction It was the maiden induction and investiture ceremony of Fellows of the Institute.

For one to qualify to be a fellow of any professional organization, such a person must be an expert in his or her chosen field of engagement. Such a person must have become an authority and whatever he or she says in the area becomes almost like a law.

In other words those to be honoured as Fellows were supposed to be experts in leadership and development communication. Among those honoured at the event were the Regional Director, Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), Dr Felix Oisamoje; veteran health journalist and broadcaster, Moji Makanjuola among others. Each of those honoured had their special moments at the podium while their citations were read out amidst rounds of applause. Other categories of membership of the institute were equally officially admitted into the fold.

Brainstorming session But it was not all about the frills and thrills of celebrating successful individuals, the event also took the shape of an intellectual engagement in which the issues of leadership and development communication were brought to the fore. The brainstorming session was heralded by a keynote address delivered by Dr Gabriel Nyitse of the Faculty of Communications and Media Studies, Bingham University, Karu.

Presentation “Leadership and Development Communication: Synergy for Achieving Sustainable Development in Africa,” Nyitse shared his thoughts on some trends in administration, development communication and how they can be deployed towards solving development challenges in Africa. In the process, he provoked some thoughts on the need to change the present narratives about leadership and development in Africa. In the paper, Nyitse highlighted the importance of Communication Skills in Leadership and argued that Communication skills help leaders to clearly define the goals of team members.

In addition, he said, effective communication skills also help foster and open a good rapport between leaders and their teams. “In the case of leaders, it helps engender and galvanize support and followership from the citizenry.

For example, in Nigeria at the moment, citizens are despondent, depressed and melancholic because of the removal of fuel subsidy. This is because Nigeria leadership did not deploy effective communication skills in explaining to the people the benefit of the removal of fuel subsidy which has thrown the people in disarray and anguish,” he said. African leaders & SDGs According to Nyitse, African leaders have failed to imbibe and engage in development programmes aimed at uplifting the living standards of their people.

“African leaders have over the years neglected or fail to implement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations (UN) which are being used to guide development efforts globally including the African continent. The Sustainable Development Goals as enunciated by the UN are; No poverty; zero hunger; good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy; decent work and economic growth, industry, innovation and infrastructure; reduced inequalities, sustainable cities and communities, responsible consumption and production, climate action, life below water, life on land, peace, justice and strong institutions; and partnership for the goals’.

The SDGs emphasized the interconnected environment, social and economic aspect of sustainable development by putting sustainability at their centre. “African nations have largely been unable to attain the lofty heights or benefits of the SDGs which are aimed at improving the living standard of the people and this falls squarely on ineffectiveness directionless and incompetence of African leaders who have over the years failed to imbibe the tenets of good governance and effective communication.

Leadership in African countries have continued to regress right from 1960s when most of them attained independence. Even countries like Ghana, Nigeria and Kenya for example that showed the zeal of potential development have turned full circle into underdevelopment,” he said. Nepotism, clannishness Nyitse observed that succeeding leaderships in Africa have failed to use their positions and development communication knowledge to foster development that improve the well-being of lives and the living standards of their people.

He said that successive African leaders have failed to guard against practices that have continued to derail development on the continent. “The policy of rewarding friends and punishing folks or the practice of the winners takes all after elections and the new government is formed excluding other capable and competent hands that are not in the party that has won.

Most African leaders have been unable to stern nepotism because of several values and mentalities upheld by most Africans that are not ably dealt by African leaders. Family values, ethnicity, religion and tribalism are all factors that instigates favoritism. This is exemplified in Nigeria by the immediate past government of President Muhammadu Buhari where sanguine relationships, ethnic affinity and religious fraternity were qualifications for appointing individual into offices where the only qualification.

Often, none of the officers have any qualifications for the post they were appointment into other than being clan members. Blurred vision “Other challenges of leadership that have affected development in Africa include blurred vision, competition for preeminence among African leaders in their regional corporation bodies such ECOWAS where there is still competition for leadership instead of fighting for those things that will improve the living conditions of their citizens. “There is also corruption and dictatorship among African leaders which have stunted the growth of the countries they are leading.

In framing policies and designing measure therefore, African leaders must rely more on public opinion, media reports and the opinions of colleagues rather than on their imagined superior intellect. Inconsistency factor “Another major leadership challenge that is affected failure of leadership to redefine their goals or purpose. Political climate in Africa is always changing and resolving, African leadership dynamics that influence their affiliation with the west which leads to inconsistent programmes direction and setting or laying out goal.

This is because African environment is almost diametrically opposed to the environment in the west and in an attempt to copy policies of the west without properly aligning them with the African peculiar environment. Such programmes fail, so African leadership must therefore redefine such goals to fit into the political and socio- cultural dynamics of their countries,” he said. On the way forward, the guest lecturer charged African leaders to cultivate leadership qualities and skills that must harness the collective energies of their people. In doing this, he said, African leadership must be honest, shun corruption, nepotism, avarice and dictatorship that lead to viciousness and tyranny.