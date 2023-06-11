Grooming Talented Screenwriters Can Boost Nollywood –Henry Agbai

Henry Emole Agbai may not be among the popular faces in the movie industry. That is because he is on many movie crews that work behind the scenes. As a movie producer and the Chief Executive Officer of Titans Studio Channel, he has come a long way in the entertainment industry. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, Agbai, who holds a Bsc Degree in Economics and a graduate of The National Movie Theatre, speaks about working his way up the ladder and his recent honour as ECOWAS Youth Ambassador by the West Africa Youth Council

How did your career in movie production start?

My journey in movie production began with a strong desire to bring stories to life on the big screen. I started by immersing myself in the world of film, studying the art of storytelling, cinematography, and production techniques. While pursuing my education in film studies, I actively sought out opportunities to gain practical experience in the industry.

I started by working on independent film projects, offering my skills and expertise in various production roles. This hands-on experience allowed me to learn the intricacies of the filmmaking process, from pre-production to post-production. It also provided valuable networking opportunities and a l l o w e d me to build connections with like- minded individuals in the industry.

From there, my career as a movie producer gained momentum. I began working on a diverse range of projects, both independently and within established production companies. Each project presented unique challenges and learning opportunities, further honing my skills in budgeting, casting, scheduling, and overseeing the overall production process.

Over time, my dedication and commitment to excellence in movie production opened doors to larger-scale projects and collaborations with renowned filmmakers. Today, I am proud to have established myself as a respected and accomplished movie producer, continuously seeking out compelling stories to bring to audiences worldwide.

The experience grew, and I took on more significant responsibilities on film sets, eventually leading to my first opportunity as a producer. This came through collaborating with a talented team on a passion project, where my organisational skills, creative vision, and leadership qualities shone through.

Tell us about the movies you have produced so far…

I have done ‘Close Your Eyes’ and ‘Do We Call IT Love?’. “Close Your Eyes” movie is a captivating and thought-provoking movie that delves into the complex dynamics of love and the risks it entails. Set against a backdrop of passion, vulnerability, and suspense, the film takes viewers on an emotional rollercoaster as it explores the notion that closing one’s eyes to the truth in the name of love can have unexpected consequences.

Through compelling storytelling and nuanced character development, “Close Your Eyes” invites audiences to question the limits of trust, the power of secrets, and the sacrifices we make for love. The movie starred actors like Melvin Odua, Shirley Igwe, Naza Ekezie and many others.

“Do We Call It Love” is an emotionally charged film that delves into the complexities of relationships, exploring the innermost depths of the human heart. The story revolves around two individuals, who find themselves standing at a crossroads, grappling with their own fears, desires, and mistakes.

We hear about movie producers all the time. What does being a movie producer entail?

Being a movie producer entails developing and shaping film projects, securing funding, managing budgets, organizing pre-production logistics, overseeing production on set, providing creative input, and supervising post-production processes.

Would you say being a movie producer has always been your dream, or you just joined the career because of a lack of jobs?

Being a movie producer has always been my lifelong dream. From a young age, I have been captivated by the magic of storytelling and the power of cinema. The ability to bring stories to life, collaborate with talented individuals, and create impactful films has been a driving force behind my desire to pursue a career in movie production. I will never say it’s because of a lack of job.

Nollywood is doing great both locally and Internationally but like it is usually said, no matter how successful you are, there is always room for improvement. Where do you think the industry needs improving?

For me, there are a few suggestions for areas where the Nollywood industry could focus on: Production Quality: Nollywood has witnessed significant improvements in production quality over the years but there is still room for further enhancement. Investing in modern equipment, technical expertise, and production values can elevate the overall quality of films and enhance the viewing experience for audiences.

Screenwriting and Storytelling: Nurturing and developing strong screenwriting talent can greatly impact the industry. Encouraging originality, exploring diverse narratives, and promoting well-crafted storytelling can help Nollywood produce more engaging and globally appealing content. Acting and Talent Development: While Nollywood boasts a pool of talented actors, ongoing investment in talent development is crucial.

Offering professional training programs, workshops, and mentorship opportunities can help actors refine their craft, resulting in more nuanced performances and a wider range of acting skills. Distribution Channels: Expanding and diversifying distribution channels is essential for reaching wider audiences both within Nigeria and internationally.

Exploring digital platforms, international film festivals, and partnerships with global distributors can help Nollywood films gain greater visibility and accessibility on a global scale. Collaboration and Co-Production: Collaborating with international filmmakers and production companies can open up opportunities for knowledge sharing, co- production ventures, and access to international markets.

Engaging in co-productions can bring diverse perspectives, resources, and expertise to Nollywood projects, foster- ing growth and innovation. Film Financing: Access to funding remains a challenge for many filmmakers. Exploring avenues such as public-private partnerships, venture capital, and government support can provide the necessary financial resources to develop ambitious projects and foster sustainable growth within the industry.

By addressing these areas and continually striving for improvement, Nollywood can further solidify its position as a vibrant and globally recognized film industry, while continuing to captivate audiences both at home and abroad.

There are so many rumours about movie producers asking for sex to give actresses roles. Have you witnessed it? Who is usually to blame in this situation?

Yes, it’s a sad reality that some people abuse their power in the entertainment industry. It’s important to support and believe survivors who come forward with their stories. Personally, I believe it’s important to let people’s talent speak for itself, rather than using power or favours to get ahead. I have personally not witnessed it but I have heard lots of stories about it.

When it comes to situations like this, it’s important to remember that both parties should be treated with respect and dignity. No one should be made to feel uncomfortable or pressured into doing something they don’t want to do. Because sometimes, the upcoming actresses offer their self willingly in other to buy favour and to be most preferred.

Personally, I don’t think it’s every time it comes from the director or producer or whosoever. Sometimes they are lured into it. Maybe by appearance or words and so on.

Aside being a movie producer, what other careers or businesses are you into?

Apart from being a movie producer, I also run a paint company called TITAN PAINTS.

Youths are honouring you as an ambassador. Tell us about it…

Yes, I am being honoured as ECOWAS Youth Ambassador by the West Africa Youth Council. I am very honoured and thankful for this. This also is a task because being a youth ambassador is a privilege and a responsibility. It requires passion, dedication, and a genuine commitment to making a difference in the lives of young people.

Every day, young people are finding it hard to cope with Nigeria’s stiff economy, especially now that the price of fuel has skyrocketed. They also face vices like drug abuse, and selling themselves for money. What has been your continuous advice to young people?

To the young people facing the challenges of Nigeria’s stiff economy, increasing fuel prices, and the prevalence of vices such as drug abuse and exploitative activities, my little piece of advice has always been to focus on education and Skills Development: Invest in your education and acquire relevant skills that can enhance your employability or create opportunities for entrepreneurship.

Continuous learning and acquiring new skills can increase your chances of success in the job market or enable you to start your own business. Seek Mentorship and Guidance: Find mentors or role models, who can provide guidance and support. They can offer valuable insights, advice, and networks that may assist you in navigating difficult situations and making informed decisions.

Build a Supportive Network: Surround yourself with positive and like-minded individuals who share your aspirations and values. A strong support network can provide emotional support, encouragement, and opportunities for collaboration and growth. Explore Entrepreneurship and Innovation: Consider entrepreneurship as a means to create your own opportunities and address societal needs.

Identify gaps in the market, develop innovative ideas, and explore ways to turn them into viable businesses. Embrace Financial Literacy: Learn about financial management, budgeting, and sav- ing. Understanding how to manage your finances effectively can help you make sound financial decisions, cope with economic challenges, and plan for the future. Stay Informed and Engaged: Stay updated on current affairs, economic trends, and policies that may impact your livelihood. Engage in constructive discussions, participate in community activities, and raise awareness about issues that affect young people.

Seek Help for Drug Abuse or Exploitative Situations: If you or someone you know is struggling with drug abuse or involved in exploitative activities, reach out for support. There are helplines, counseling services, and support groups available that can provide guidance, assistance, and resources to help overcome these challenges. Stay Resilient and Optimistic: Remember that challenges are temporary, and your circumstances can change.

Cultivate resilience, maintain a positive mindset, and believe in your ability to overcome obstacles and create a better future for yourself. Above all, remember that you are not alone in facing these challenges. Reach out to your peers, community organizations, and support networks for assistance. Together, we can work towards creating a brighter future and overcoming the economic and social difficulties that young people in Nigeria face.

Are you working on any movie or series presently?

Yes, presently I’m about working on a series which I want really showcase up- and-coming actors and actresses and it will be a TV series.