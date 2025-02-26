Groom, Bride’s Sister Die Few Minutes Before Wedding In Bauchi

Share

It was a day of tragedy when Abba Musa, a groom, and Maryam Suleiman, the bride’s elder sister, lost their lives in a fatal auto crash just 30 minutes before a wedding ceremony in Bauchi.

The accident occurred in Boto, Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State, sending shockwaves through the community and plunging families and friends into deep mourning.

Eyewitnesses reported that the victims were traveling from Murno, a village about five kilometers from Boto, when the incident happened. Saminu Boto, a brother of the groom, described the atmosphere in the community as one of profound grief.

“It’s an unimaginable loss. The entire community is mourning,” he said. “The families are in shock, struggling to comprehend the sudden and tragic turn of events.”

Describing the deceased, Boto said Abba Musa was a kind-hearted and ambitious young man who had been eagerly looking forward to starting a new life with his bride, Raihanatu Suleiman.

Share

Please follow and like us: