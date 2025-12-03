Grimaldi Picks Nigeria As West Africa Transshipment Hub

Cargoes arriving from China and South Africa to Lagos port at the Port and Terminal Multi-services Limited (PTML) through Grimaldi ships are to be transshipped to major West African ports such as Abidjan, Tema, Douala, Dakar and Casablanca.

Grimaldi Group said that service would be extended to South American hubs like Santos and Paranaguá in Brazil. Less than a year after its launch, the group has enhanced its Far East–West Africa service, deploying four latest-generation con-ro vessels to boost capacity and frequency on the trade lane.

This upgrade solidifies the route as a key artery for containers, rolling cargo, and project cargo moving between China, South Africa, and Nigeria.

The introduction of G5- class ships has allowed Grimaldi to establish a consistent schedule with departures every 15 days from the Chinese ports of Ningbo and Taicang– Shanghai.

These vessels call directly at Durban before proceeding to Lagos, positioning Durban as a pivotal transhipment hub for both South African imports and onward connections to West Africa, market-leading transit times.

A major competitive advantage of the enhanced service is its speed. Grimaldi boasts a transit time of just 18 days from China to Durban, which the group claims is the best on the market.

The subsequent leg from Durban to Lagos is completed in nine days, further streamlining supply chains for timesensitive project cargo and industrial goods.

Beyond direct calls, the service leverages the PTML terminal in Lagos, the largest RoRo terminal in West Africa, owned by the Grimaldi Group, as a strategic relay point.