Grimah Takes Over As Zone 10 Police Chief 

The Zone 10 Police Headquarters, Sokoto, has announced that Gyogon Augustine Grimah officially assumed duty as the new Assistant Inspector General of Police for Zone 10 on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

In a statement issued by the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Uthman Muhammad Yaqub, confirmed that the Zone comprises Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara State Police Commands.

Grimah takes over from his predecessor, Abubakar Lawal Daura, who retired from the Nigeria Police Force on March 3, 2025.

Born in Nasarawa State, Grimah holds a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree in Chemistry from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and a Master’s in Public Administration (MPA).

He was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (C/ASP) in May 1992 and received his training at the Police Academy Annex, Kaduna.

Since then, he has served in various capacities across multiple State commands and police formations.

He worked in the Patrol and Guard (P&G) Operations unit of the Enugu State Command before serving as Unit Commander (U/C) and later as 2I/C Squadron Commander in the 27 PMF, Katsina State.

He was also a Staff Officer in the Federal Operations at Force Headquarters, Abuja, and served as the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) at Sabon Gari Division, Katsina State.

Additionally, he worked as an investigator in the Special Fraud Unit (SFU) of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Abuja.

At the strategic management level, Grimah served as Commandant of the Police Secondary School in Calabar and later as Commandant of the Police Boys Secondary School in Mani, Katsina State.

He was also the Assistant Commissioner (AC) in charge of Training and Development at the Katsina State Command and later served as AC X-Squad at FCID, Abuja.

He went on to serve as Assistant Commissioner of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Plateau State Command before being promoted to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DC). In that capacity, he held positions such as Force Provost Marshal at Force Headquarters, Abuja; Deputy Commissioner in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Enugu State Command; and Deputy Commissioner in the Department of Operations, Ekiti State Command.

Upon his promotion to Commissioner of Police, he was in charge of Information Communication Technology (ICT) at Force Headquarters, Abuja.

He later served as Commissioner of Police in Kaduna State Command and Cross River State Command before his deployment as the 24th AIG of Zone 10, Sokoto.

With vast experience in police operations, investigations, and administration, Grimah has pledged to utilize his expertise to combat crime and enhance security in Zone 10.

He has also urged officers and men under his command to remain professional and dedicated to maintaining law and order.

The AIG further solicited the support of stakeholders in tackling security challenges, assuring that his office remains open for collaboration until the zone achieves its security objectives.

