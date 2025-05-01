Grimah Meets Kebbi Stakeholders To Boost Anti-Crime Efforts

Share

As part of his official duties, the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Zone 10, Sokoto, Gyogon Augustine Grimah, embarked on a familiarization tour of the Kebbi State Police Command on Wednesday.

In his remarks, Grimah commended the efforts of the Command and emphasized the need for efficient resource management and strict adherence to professional standards.

A statement issued by DSP Uthman Muhammad Yaqub, Zonal Police Public Relations Officer for AIG Zone 10 Police Headquarters, Sokoto, stated that the visit underscores the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to professionalism, improved operational standards, and an intensified fight against crime in Kebbi State and across the Zone.

During the visit, the AIG addressed several critical issues and urged officers to uphold discipline across all ranks, eliminate illegal detentions, and avoid unauthorized investigations.

He also emphasized the importance of accurate and timely documentation, professional conduct both on and off duty, respect for human rights, and adherence to proper arrest procedures.

He further stressed the need for effective supervision, regular visiting rounds, and proper dressing standards, including the visible display of name tags and force numbers.

“Ensure proper custody and accountability of arms and ammunition, and comply strictly with social media and professional conduct policies,” AIG Grimah directed.

He also highlighted the importance of enhanced welfare for officers, regular medical checks, deeper understanding of the operational environment, commitment to community policing, and continuous training.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, CP Bello M. Sani, highlighted the strong synergy between the Command and the Kebbi State Government.

CP Sani outlined strategic initiatives such as vehicular and joint patrols, visibility policing, raids on criminal hideouts, robust intelligence gathering, inter-agency collaboration, and community-led policing efforts.

He also enumerated notable achievements by the Command, including the successful rescue of a kidnapping victim in Suru LGA on February 14, 2025, with suspects trailed and millions of naira recovered.

In another operation on March 27, 2025, in Kawara village, Suru LGA, the Command responded to a case of cattle rustling, resulting in the neutralization of one suspect and the arrest of others with gunshot injuries. Unfortunately, Inspector Adamu Bello sustained a gunshot wound during the operation.

He assured the AIG that the Command remains resolute in combating violent crimes and that the morale of officers and men remains high.

As part of his tour, Grimah also paid a courtesy visit to the palace of His Royal Highness Muhammad Iliyasu Bashar, the Emir of Gwandu, who was ably represented by Alhaji Abdullahi Umar, the Wazirin Gwandu.

Describing the visit as historic, AIG Grimah sought prayers, cooperation, and fatherly counsel in policing the Zone.

He expressed deep appreciation for the continuous support of traditional institutions, particularly in advancing community policing.

In his response, Wazirin Gwandu welcomed the AIG and reaffirmed the unwavering support, prayers, and collaboration of all traditional institutions in the state.

He urged the AIG to apply his vast experience in tackling security challenges across the Zone and offered prayers for a successful tenure.

