Grimah Launches New Police Vehicles Donated By Zamfara Govt

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has commissioned a fleet of operational vehicles donated by the Zamfara State Government to the Nigeria Police Force to enhance the fight against insecurity in the state.

The IGP was ably represented at the event by the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 10 Headquarters, Sokoto.

Statement issued by DSP Uthman Muhammad Yaqub, Zonal Police Public Relations Officer for Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 10 Police Headquarters, Sokoto further stated that AIG Gyogon Augustine Grimah, performed the official commissioning on behalf of the Force leadership.

The event, which took place at Gusau trade fair complex, had in attendance government officials, senior police officers, Officers from sister security agencies, traditional rulers, and members of the media.

AIG Grimah commended the Zamfara State Government for its proactive support in strengthening security and reaffirmed the Nigeria Police Force commitment to utilizing the vehicles for strategic policing across the state.

The symbolic handover and commissioning marked a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to combat banditry, kidnapping, and other security challenges in Zamfara State.

