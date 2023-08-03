Grieving Kgatlana Sends S’africa To Last 16

South Africa are into the last 16 after claiming their first Women’s World Cup win with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Italy in Wellington. Thembi Kgatlana’s stoppage-time winner came after Italy fought back to level with an Arianna Caruso header. The late drama completed an emotional fortnight for the South African goalscorer. “Over the last two weeks, I’ve lost three family members.

I could have gone home but I chose to stay with my girls,” Kgatlana said. “Because that’s how much it means.” The Racing Louisville forward, who suffered an Achil- les injury in 2022 that kept her sidelined for 10 months, added: “I came back from a very, brutal injury to be here, to play for the country, to represent every single girl that wanted to be here, to make history with the girls for South Africa.”

South Africa will play Group E winners the Netherlands on Sunday. There were scenes of jubilation for the South Africa players when the final whistle confirmed they had made history for their nation. “They fought like warriors,” manager Desiree Ellis said. “They fought like the heroines that we know that they are. They fought to be historically remembered and they’ve made history not just getting our first win, but going to the round of 16 and that is freaking amazing.”

Also on Wednesday, Jamaica qualified for the knockout stages of the Women’s World Cup for the first time as Brazil went out of the competition in disappointinging fashion. It was a cagey encounter in Melbourne and Jamaica put in a stubborn defensive display to ensure their impressive tournament still has another chapter. But Brazil, who recalled striker Marta to the starting XI, could not find the goal they needed and failed to progress for the first time in 28 years.