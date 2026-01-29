Grief, Shock After Indian Deputy Gov, 4 Others Killed In Plane Crash

India’s prime minister has paid tributes to Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister of Maharashtra state, who has been killed in a plane crash in the west of the country.

Pawar and four others died after the chartered plane they were travelling in crashed at the airport in Baramati – Pawar’s constituency – yesterday morning. India’s civil aviation minister said visibility was poor at the airport at the time of the crash.

The aviation regulator has launched an investigation, reports the BBC. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Pawar’s death “shocking and saddening” and praised his service to the people of Maharashtra. His funeral will be held this morning.