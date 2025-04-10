Grief, Lamentation As Land Speculators Demolish Over 100 Houses In Ikorodu

Share

Hundreds of house owners at Wood Island Estate in the Ishawo area of Ikorodu, Lagos State have lamented the demolition of their houses by suspected land grabbers, who were allegedly led by armed soldiers, policemen and thugs Over one hundred houses at different levels of completion were late last year allegedly demolished and the owners prevented from gaining access to the land.

The house owners cried out that their houses were demolished without notice or order from any court of competent jurisdiction.

Some of them who spoke with our correspondent claimed to have been in the area for as long as 20 years without any fear until late last year, when they were chased away from their property.

They therefore appealed to the Lagos State Government and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to ensure that the perpetrators are not only properly prosecuted, but also made to pay for their demolished buildings.

Some of the aggrieved house owners stated that some of their colleagues, who are outside of the country are yet to be notified of the situation in the estate.

One of the house owners, a retired civil servant , Sanni Gerard, said I’m a retiree. I had a land here, which I bought in 2014. “Suddenly, I had a call that someone had come here to vandalise the place. So I decided to come and have a check on it.

When I came, I discovered that it was completely destroyed. So I called someone. “But before I was able to enter, they asked me to see the boys who were there. I was made to pay 3,000 naira.

They still did not give me access to my property.” Chairman of the Community Development Association in the area, Adekunle Adeiga and one of the house owners at Wood Island Estate also stated that, “We are here because of the property destroyed at Wood Island.

Because I am the general chairman, overall chairman of all the CDAs in this area. “I think around September last year, we had people coming in, they said they were overtaking the people that were there before.

We don’t know, we are not among them.” The houses that were here should be at least, the ones that I knew, the uncompleted and the completed ones should be over 50 or 70.

The CDA chairman added that “Many times ,we asked for the order or any documents from the court but they kept telling us that their lawyer will present them to us but later the lawyer told us that he was not in possession of any paper.”

Eniran Orisan, the coordinator of the Arugbo Odo/Aboki Lawal family ,who sold the land to the affected house owners however insisted that he is not aware of any court order against his family.

