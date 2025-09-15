Grief As Veteran Yoruba Actor Kanran Is Buried In Lagos

Veteran actor Segun Remi (aka Chief Kanran), has been laid to rest following his death on August 15, 2025. The 70-year-old, celebrated for his remarkable contributions to the Yoruba movie industry, was buried on September 12, at his residence in Beckley Estate, Abule Egba, Lagos.

Though the cause of his death remains undisclosed, his passing has plunged the movie industry into mourning. Videos shared on CityPeopleTV’s Instagram page showed the late actor’s body in a white coffin during the viewing.

In a particularly emotional moment, his immediate elder sister broke down in tears upon seeing his remains, before relatives and sympathisers consoled her. Fans also expressed their grief online, offering prayers for the repose of his soul and strength for his family.