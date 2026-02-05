Grief As Senate Pays Homage To Late Ezea In Valedictory Session

The Senate, yesterday, paid last respect to its deceased member, the late Senator Okechukwu Ezea, who passed away on November 18, 2025, at the age of 62. The late lawmaker who represented Enugu North Senatorial District in the 10th Senate on the platform of the Labour Party (LP), resisted all pressure to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), when other lawmakers were cross carpeting.

During the valedictory session, Senators extolled the good character of Ezea, enumerating his enormous contributions to humanity and society in the areas of politics and business.

Setting the stage for the valedictory session, the Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC-Ekiti Central), described the news of Ezea’s death as a profound shock, saying it “silenced a calm but principled voice in this Chamber and robbed the nation of a patriot who believed deeply in service, equity, and the supremacy of the public good.”

Bamidele observed that the late politician brought “quiet wisdom” to Senate debates and deliberations, demonstrating unwavering commitment to national unity, describing Ezea as a gentle personality and bridge builder across party lines.

“As an industrialist, he was a colossus and a think tank for several boards in both private and public sectors,” Bamidele said. “He carried the hopes of Enugu North with dignity, sponsoring bills and motions that reflected his commitment to service.

He came, he saw, and he excelled. His brilliance will shine forever,” he said. Senators Victor Umeh, Enyinnaya Abaribe, Orji Uzor Kalu, and others who spoke, poured encomiums on their late colleague, saying that he exhibited unbeatable character both in private and public life.

Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jubrin (APC-Kano) described Ezea as a good man who stood by his convictions. Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (APGA-Abia South) said Ezea was a role model for his constituents, while Senator Victor Umeh (LPAnambra Central) called.