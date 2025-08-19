Grief As Kogi Gov’s Father Dies At 83

Kogi State Governor hmed Usman Ododo yesterday lost his 83-yearold father, Alhaji Ahmed Momohsani Ododo. Late Ododo, according to a statement issued by Kingsley Femi Fanwo, Commissioner for Information and Communications, died in his hospital bed in Abuja.

The statement reads: The Kogi State Government regrets to announce the passing of the father of the Executive Governor of Kogi State, Late Alhaji Ahmed Momohsani Ododo, who returned to his Creator a few hours ago at the age of 83. “His Janazah (funeral) will be conducted and he will be laid to rest in accordance with Islamic rites.

Meanwhile, the Northern States Governors’ Forum have conveyed their heartfelt condolences to their colleague and kogi State Governor Usman Ahmed Ododo over the demise of his father, Alhaji Ahmed Momohsani Ododo, who died yesterday at the age of 83.

In a message on behalf of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, its Chairman and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, described the late patriarch as a man who lived a fulfilled life devoted to God, community and humanity. Yahaya noted that the death of Alhaji Ahmed Momohsani comes at a time when his fatherly wisdom and guidance would have been most needed by Ododo as he navigates the responsibilities of leadership.