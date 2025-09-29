Grief As Ex-DIG, Parry Osayande, Dies At 89

Grief yesterday enveloped Benin City, the Edo State capital, with the death of a retired Deputy Inspec- tor General of Police (DIG), Parry Osayande.

Osayende died yesterday in Benin City, a day before marking his 89th birthday. The passing of the re- spected former police officer was confirmed in a condolence statement released by the President of the Immaculate Conception College Old Boys’ Association (ICCOBA) Worldwide, Engr Ighodalo Edetanlen.

The announcement, made on behalf of the association’s National Executive Committee, described Osayande as an “exemplary old boy” of the college, located in Benin City, the Edo State capital. The statement, titled “Condolence: DIG. Parry Osayande (Rtd),” reads:

“The President, ICCOBA Worldwide, Engr. Ighodalo Edetanlen, on behalf of the National Executive Committee and the entire Old Boys of Immaculate Conception College, Benin City announce, with total submission to the will of God, the peaceful repose of an exemplary old boy, DIG Parry Benjamin Osemwegie Osayande (Rtd) earlier today at the age of 88 years. “Born on September 29, 1936, Osayande would have turned 89 on today.