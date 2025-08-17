Grief As Emir Of Zuru, Sami, Passes On In London Hospital At 81

The Emir of Zuru, Major General Muhammadu Sani Sami Gomo II, has passed away at 81 in a London hospital following a brief illness. A renowned military leader and traditional ruler, he served in various capacities, including peacekeeping operations and military governorships in Sokoto and Bauchi states.

He joined the Nigerian Army in 1962 and held notable positions such as Commander of the Brigade of Guards and Military Governor of Sokoto and Bauchi states. He was appointed to the throne of his ancestors in 1995 and formally turbaned in 1996 as the successor to the late Alhaji Usman Danga.

As Emir of Zuru, he promoted peaceful coexistence, socio-economic development, and preservation of cultural traditions. He upgraded the Annual International Cultural and Agricultural Festival to international standards, earning its inclusion in Nigeria’s cultural calendar.

He made significant contributions to Nigeria’s armed forces and security in Kebbi State, particularly under Governor Nasir Idris. He fostered unity among the multi-ethnic and multireligious communities in the Zuru Emirate.