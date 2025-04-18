Gridlock On Kara Bridge As Vehicles Collide On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Share

Commuters and motorists were on Friday stranded on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway after an accident involving multiple vehicles occurred on the Kara Bridge end, inward OPIC, of the ever-busy route.

New Telegraph gathered that the officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), and other emergency responders were on the ground to condone the area and clear the traffic.

However, authorities are yet to confirmed if there were any casualties in the accident, but some people were reportedly injured.

Confirming the accident in a statement issued on its official X handle saying, “We recorded an accident on the Kara bridge inward Opic on the Lagos Ibadan Express Way with multiple vehicles. LASTMA personnel and other Emergency responders have swung into action to rescue the victims and also clear the affected vehicles

“The incident has dragged traffic backwards Otedola bridge. Patience is required from the road users.” the statement reads

However, the gridlock owing to the accident has stretched to the Mowe end of the road and the 7-Up area of Lagos State.

The situation led commuters to resort to trekking, while others waited patiently for the gridlock to ease.

Friday’s incident adds to the long list of accidents on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, which connects the nation’s commercial centre to other regions of the country.

