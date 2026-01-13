Gridlock Near Igando Hospital

Emergency services at the Lagos State General Hospital Igando deserve Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s swift intervention following the unending gridlock on a portion of the ever so busy LASU-Isheri highway.

Any ambulance carrying patients to the hospital from the Isheri axis will end up spending more time than necessary, from the bedlam that starts from the Hotel Bus Stop and extends to the mouth of the general hospital.

That situation is not good for an emergency. It is shocking that the standstill is as a result of a bad portion of the road around the Total Filling Station.

There appears to be no end in sight to this ugly development as siren bearing official vehicles ply that route regularly, with their very important occupants looking the other way. In the past, the problem had to do with the dump site situated at Igando. Garbage trucks and their drivers constituted a quasi-government that obeyed no traffic rules.

One lane of the highway was converted to a garage leaving other vehicles to contend with the impeded space available. Now that the dump site has been moved to Badagry, the Lagos State Government should live up to its responsibility by doing emergency work on that road, not just for the sake of motorists and commuters but for the lives of patients at the general hospital.

While the government preaches creation of jobs and opportunities, it is ironic that developments around the General Hospital have forced businesses out of that environment.

The very popular Soulos Hotel after the Odo Eran Bus Stop has been converted to a housing estate. Patronage dwindled because customers could not stand the stench oozing from the garbage dump.

There was one huge attraction to that area before the dump site gained prominence. Rosellas Amusement Park did not only create fun for children and families, it offered employment to many Nigerians. The brain behind that investment turned to God when all efforts to sanitise the place failed. He had no choice.

Sanwo-Olu has listening ears. He should wade in immediately, for seeing is believing. That very strategic part of the LASU – Isheri highway must be fixed

What stands there today is an eyesore after the business was shut down. The LASU-Isheri road is not just a Lagos highway; it is also an international route. From the Isheri part, travellers heading to Benin Republic, Togo, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso move to Iba, veer off the road at Igbo Elerin then connect to Okokomaiko, Agbara, Badagry and straight to the Seme border.

At night, the road is very busy. Heavy duty vehicles, transporting goods from Seme head towards Isheri round about; from there they disappear into various parts of Lagos. Government should consider the time wasted in traffic, as it affects commerce. Government should think of creating another opening around Lanre Bus Stop or before Idowu Egba, to decongest traffic.

The import is that vehicles coming from Baruwa do not have to go to Igando to make a U-turn. The situation at the moment is that any vehicle that goes beyond Diamond Estate cannot change course on the highway without advancing to the general hospital. During Yuletide, the Lagos State ministry of works did some repairs on that road.

The pot holes around the Powerline bus stop disappeared. That same energy that was used to control traffic should be applied to tackle the menace from Hotel Bus Stop to Lanre and beyond. One unconfirmed account says the governor may not be aware of the terrible state of that portion, not because his convoy of sirens and Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) enjoys a smooth ride.

Anytime he is scheduled to ply that route, overnight emergency repairs spring up. Perhaps, the governor should pay an unscheduled visit to the General Hospital, Igando through Ikeja, Dopemu, Egbeda and Isheri. The taste of the pudding is in the eating. Former governor Babatunde Fashola was visible on that road during his time. There is a lot of Lagos State Government presence around that bad portion. A little further from the hospital is a housing estate and close by is an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp.

That complex was initially allocated to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) as Permanent Orientation Camp. Cases of armed robbery have been reported even during the day. That must have prompted the police to send men there. The Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) is also visible. We commend the government for intervening. However, the best form of intervention which is doable will be to fix the road.

There are more pressing jobs for the police to do, away from standing guard, all day and night. A simple order from Alausa can change the situation and send traffic managers and security personnel elsewhere. Sanwo-Olu has listening ears. He should wade in immediately, for seeing is believing. That very strategic part of the LASU – Isheri highway must be fixed. The manpower is there. The resources are also there. We await the governor to swing into action, immediately