Gridlock: FG Orders Reopening Of Independence Bridge

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Works, has ordered the immediate reopening of the Independence Bridge in Lagos State after millions of Lagosians were locked in hours-long gridlock on Wednesday.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, gave the directives in a statement issued by the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, O.I Kesha, on Thursday morning, April 3.

New Telegraph reports that this directive follows the earlier closure of the bridge for planned maintenance and rehabilitation works.

According to the statement, the Ministry regretted the inconvenience caused to the motoring public by the closure and appealed for their understanding and cooperation.

“Efforts are currently ongoing to ensure palliative works are carried out on the already opened bridge to make it motorable”.

“The necessary repair works on the bridge would be carried out at a later time”. The statement added

