April 29, 2025
Gridlock As Truck Overturns On Otedola Bridge

A road accident involving a truck that overturned and spilled its contents at the Otedola Bridge’s Tollgate-bound tip has caused significant traffic congestion.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred at about 1pm on Tuesday and has blocked roughly 80 percent of the roadway, leading to heavy traffic extending towards Kara.

Officials from the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) are on-site managing the situation.

LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, urged road users to be patient and cooperate with officials, stating, “Cooperation is needed from road users.”

