Gridlock As Heavily Loaded Truck Fall On Otedola Bridge

There was heavy traffic on the ever-busy Otedola bridge in Ojodu Berger, Lagos as a section of the road was totally blocked due to an accident involving a wheat-loaded truck that flipped at the edge of the bridge.

The early Tuesday morning accident has, however, caused Ojodu Berger and the Lagos/Ibadan Motorway to become congested because the bridge is inundated.

Speaking on the development, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority has stated that efforts are being made to get the vehicle off the road, nevertheless.

“A fatal accident involving an upturned loaded (wheat) truck that has taken a lane on Otedola bridge in Ojodu Berger.

Traffic is a bit slow coupled with the flooded portion of the bridge.

“Effort is on for the recovery of the contents and the truck from the road,” LASTMA said via its X handle.

