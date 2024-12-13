Grid Collapse: States Insist On Decentralised Power Generation

Share

The Forum of Commissioners for Power and Energy in Nigeria has expressed concerns over the frequent grid collapse.

The forum said in a statement that the latest grid collapse underscored the urgent need for sustainable and decentralised solutions to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

Chairman Eka Williams stated: “The recurrence of grid collapse disrupts lives and businesses, creating far reaching economic and social consequences.

“As commissioners for power and energy, we are united in addressing this challenge with pragmatic and state-driven solutions.”

The Cross River State Commissioner for Power and Energy said the forum recommended that the Federal Government allow states to generate and distribute electricity.

To enhance grid stability, the commissioners advocated the development of grid systems in their states to complement the national grid.

They believe this approach will enhance localized reliability and reduce the cascading effects of a grid collapse.

While pursuing decentralisation, the states, according to the forum, are also advocating collaborative measures with the Federal Government to stabilise the national grid.

They said: “It is time to embrace a decentralised electricity framework where states have the autonomy and resources to manage their power needs effectively.

“Together, we can overcome the current challenges and build a more reliable and equitable power sector for Nigeria.”

The measures include investments in modern grid technology, predictive maintenance and real-time monitoring systems, among others.

The commissioners urged the Federal Government, private sector players, and international partners to align efforts towards achieving a resilient and reliable power sector.

