Grid Collapse: Power Minister Orders Implementation Of Committee’s Report

The Minister for Power, Adebayo Adelabu has ordered the Transition Company of Nigeria (TCN) and all other relevant agencies of the Ministry to begin the quick implementation of the recommendations of the inter-agency committee, set up to oversee the constant grid collapses.

The order comes as the transmission company reported that the national grid experienced another disturbance at about 11:29 am, on Thursday, November 7, 2024, which was caused by a sudden rise in frequency from 50.33Hz to 51.44Hz.

TCN further appealed for understanding among Nigerians on the possibilities of intermittent disruptions as repair work begins on the grid.

Calling on the transmission companies, the Minister in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Strategic Communications and Media, Hon. Bolaji Tunji said all relevant agencies in the ministry must brace up for the immediate implementation of the recommendations of the committee, which was submitted on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

“The recommendations of the committee are far-reaching and will proffer lasting solutions to the incessant power grid collapses that we have embarrassingly witnessed in the country in the immediate and long term”, he said.

