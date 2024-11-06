Grid Collapse: Peter Obi Criticizes Nigeria’s Constant Power Crisis

Share

2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) and former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi on Wednesday addressed Nigeria’s ongoing power crisis following yet another national grid collapse.

Reflecting on South Africa’s recent achievement of seven consecutive months of uninterrupted power supply, Obi contrasted the stability in South Africa’s 40,000 MW electricity output with Nigeria’s struggle to generate and distribute even 10% of that capacity.

Obi questioned whether any particular tribe or religion in Nigeria benefits from uninterrupted power supply dismissing claims that such statements are divisive.

speaking via his verified x handle, the economic expert emphasized that all Nigerians suffer equally from this infrastructure failure.

The solution, he argued, does not lie in tribal or religious bias but in electing visionary leaders who are dedicated to transformative policies.

“Rather than dividing ourselves along tribal or religious lines, we must demand capable leadership focused on critical development areas like health, education, and electricity,” Obi stated.

His post closed with a call to believe in a “New Nigeria” and the possibility of real change.

Obi’s remarks have ignited widespread discussions online, with many Nigerians echoing his call for leadership that prioritizes the nation’s growth over sectional interests.

