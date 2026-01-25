Grid Collapse: Nigeria Needs Leadership With Capacity – Obi

Chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Mr. Peter Obi, called on Nigerians to prioritise competence and empathy in leadership of the country.

Obi in a statement on X on weekend, said it is national shame that Nigeria still could not solve her electricity challenges as the country again witnessed grid collapse this New Year after several collapses in previous years.

He noted that for three consecutive years, from 2023 to 2025, Nigeria ranked among countries with least access to electricity globally, with nearly 100 million citizens left without power.

“When we compare our situation to other African nations, the disparity is stark,” Obi said. According to him, South Africa with a population of about 64 million, generates and distributes over 40,000 megawatts, while Egypt, with about 115 million population, also generates over 40,000 megawatts, and Algeria, with around 48 million population, generates and distributes over 50,000 megawatts.

“Meanwhile, Nigeria, the giant of Africa and its most populous nation with over 240 million people, produces a mere 5,000 megawatts—an absurdly low figure that severely hampers our productivity,” Obi regretted.

He added that the nation’s power crisis is a direct result of continuous leadership failures, describing power sector as critical that requires competent and committed leadership to thrive.

“It is time to elect individuals with the capacity and dedication necessary to initiate a significant turnaround for our nation. Anything less is unacceptable,” Obi said.