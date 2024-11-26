Grid Collapse: NEC To Strengthen Electrification Strategy Implementation

Share

Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has said that the National Economic Council (NEC) plans to strengthen the implementation of the National Electrification Strategy, so as to stop the incessant grid collapse.

He explained that the decision was reached at the conclusion of NEC’s 146th meeting, which he chaired in Abuja. The VP said in a statement that NEC declared the formation of a National Electrification Committee to address challenges in the power sector.

According to him, the committee, led by Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, is tasked with fostering stronger state-level participation within the framework of the Electricity Reform Act 2023 and advancing the National Electrification Strategy and Implementation Plan.

