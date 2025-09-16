Grid Collapse: Finding A Lasting Solution To Frequent Failure

The need to find a lasting solution to the recurring national grid collapse has become inevitable, SUCCESS NWOGU writes

The collapse of the national grid on September 10, 2025, which threw substantial parts of Nigeria into darkness for a period of time, has once more underscored the need to address the challenges confronting the menace and other power sector facilities.

Grid collapses

The recent collapse is the first in 2025 as opposed to those in 2024. According to reports, the grid collapsed 12 times in 2024. On February 4, 2024, the national grid suffered its first collapse of that year due to a system failure, causing prolonged power outage across the country. On March 28, 2024, there was a partial disturbance, which was attributed to vandalism and malfunction in transmission lines.

The grid collapsed again on April 15, 2024, affecting a significant portion of the country and prompting calls for urgent reforms in grid management, while on July 6, 2024, a mid-year collapse disrupted critical sectors, including healthcare and manufacturing.

Another collapse occurred on August 5, 2024, further highlighting systemic challenges in maintaining grid stability. October had the the most frequent collapses in the year as on October 14 and 15, witnessed back-to-back collapses, which plunged the country into darkness, with the Transmission Company of Nigeria attributing the cause to line and generator trippings.

The grid faced another disturbance on October 19, while on October 22, a collapse affected several northern states. There were collapses on November 4 and 7, within three days, with power generation dropping to zero megawatts. There are reports that the grid has collapsed about 105 times from 2015 to 2025, and that between 2015 and 2023, the grid collapsed about 93 times.

The collapse of September 10, was confirmed by the Nigerian Independent System Operator and some electricity distribution companies in statements to their customers.

Recent failure

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) confirmed the collapse and explained that the loss of electricity in the system franchise area was due to loss of supply from the grid. It said: “Please be informed that the power outage currently being experienced is due to a loss of supply from the national grid at 11:23 hrs today, affecting electricity supply across our franchise areas.

“Rest assured; we are working closely with the relevant stakeholders to ensure power is restored once the grid is stabilised. Thank you for your patience and understanding.” Head of Communications at Ikeja Electric Plc, Kingsley Okotie, said the Disco also lost supply about 11.20am on that day.

He said: “I can only confirm that we (Ikeja Electric) experienced an outage at about 11.20 am or thereabout and all our feeders are out at the moment but we can not confirm whether it affected the entire system.” Data obtained from the independent system operator (ISO) showed that power generation peaked at 3,972 megawatts at 10 am but dropped to 2,917.83 MW at 11 am before it later crashed to 20.80 MW at 12 pm. This made all the 21 power plants on the grid to record zero power output to the grid at noon.

According to a report by the Nigerian National Grid on DisCo Load: Abuja Electricity Distribution Company as at 11.54 had 0 Megawatts (MW); Benin Distribution Company, 0MW; Benin Disco, 0MW; Eko Disco, 0MW; Enugu Disco, 0 MW; Ibadan Disco, 20MW; Ikeja Disco, 0MW; Jos Disco, 0MW; Yola Disco, 0MW; Kaduna Disco, 0 MW and Kano, 0 MW. NISO in a statement by its management attributed the grid collapse to the tripping of a generation company.

It said: “(NISO) informs the general public that the national grid experienced a system disturbance at 11:20 hrs on 10/09/2025. The disturbance was caused by the tripping of a GenCo, resulting in a significant load drop, which cascaded to other GenCos, leading to a system disturbance. “NISO immediately commenced restoration of the grid at 11:45 hrs, beginning with supply to Abuja from the Shiroro power plant, and substantial restoration has been achieved across the country.

A full investigation into the immediate and remote causes is underway. The outcome (s) of the investigation report would determine the remedial and proactive actions to be taken to forestall future occurrences. We crave your indulgence to bear with us

as restoration is still ongoing.” However, in an update later, the Nigeria National Grid wrote on X, that the grid restoration had begun. It stated that the grid has restored 495 total megawatts to Abuja (150 MW), Benin (40 MW), Eko (80 MW), Enugu (40 MW), Ibadan (50 MW), Ikeja (80 MW), Kano (35 MW) and Kaduna (25 MW) discos, while others such as Port Harcourt, Jos and Yola remained at zero MW. But a report on nationalgridng, DisCo load showed that at 7.12am on September 11, Abuja DisCo had 494mw; Benin DisCo, 263mw; Eko Disco, 415mw; Enugu DisCo, 251MW; Ibadan DisCo, 387mw; Ikeja DisCo, 488mw; Jos DisCo, 182mw; Kaduna DisCo, 208mw; Kano DisCo, 217mw; PHacourt DisCo, 229mw and Yola DisCo, 94mw totalling 3,228mw.

Solution

An Abuja-based energy consultant, Tunde Adekoya, called for concerted and well-articulated and meticulously implemented strategies to address power challenges in the country. He said: “Fixing Nigeria’s power sector requires more than promises; it requires a sustained commitment to funding, transparency and accountability. Until then, businesses and households will continue to pay the price for an unreliable grid.”

Aba Power

For electricity consumers in the South East geopolitical zone, the solution for the grid collapse would be for the Federal Government to create a second transmission network.

ECAN Chairman in the zone, Engr Joe Ubani, and the Secretary, Comrade Chris Okpara, in a statement, said the nine local government areas (LGAs) served by Aba Power in Abia State were not affected by the national blackout. The union said: “The people in the nine LGAs that make up the Aba Ring-fenced Area were not affected by the awful national experience.

“The Aba Ring-fenced Area does not depend on the national grid because it receives power from the 188MW Geometric Power Plant in the Osisioma Industrial Zone of Aba.” ECAN explained that, unlike other electricity distribution companies in Nigeria, Aba Power, Nigeria’s 12th DisCo, obtained supplies from the national grid only when there are issues like natural gas shortages from its supplier.

The association stated: “This shows that while Aba Power uses the national transmission network as a backup, the 11 legacy DisCos depend entirely on it, despite its serious problems of old age, poor maintenance, fragility, and limited capacity”.

It recalled that in 2012, Professor Bart Nnaji as the Minister of Power had started building a 756KV grid to serve as a second transmission network. ECAN said that the project, which the Federal Executive Council had approved was abandoned after Nnaji resigned in protest against the manner the Power Holding of Nigeria (PHCN) assets were being privatized.

“A situation where the whole nation was on Wednesday plunged into darkness except the Aba Ring-fenced Area underlines the imperative of an alternative grid. “A second transmission network will make for energy security and national economic progress, as Professor Nnaji has been arguing,” the group added.

NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), in a statement by its President, Joe Ajaero, attributed the collapse to an alleged deliberate action of some members of the ruling class to loot and to keep the Nigerian people in a state of perpetual underdevelopment and exploitation.

He stated that the frequent breakdown of the grid was a direct indictment on the government and the privatisation model adopted some years ago. He added that the last grid collapse was not a technical failure but the result of predatory power-sector governance and an economic model that has left the industry in the hands of unqualified political cronies and opportunists who, he alleged, treated national infrastructure as a source of personal gain.

Ajaero said: “The NLC observes with utter disgust, yet a complete lack of surprise, the total collapse of the national electricity grid today. This recurrent catastrophe is not an accident; it is the direct and inevitable result of a capitalist ruling class that has deliberately engineered the power sector to fail, to loot, and to keep the Nigerian people in a state of perpetual underdevelopment and exploitation.

“This latest collapse is a stark indictment of this administration and the entire neoliberal, pro-market charade that has defined the power sector since its so-called privatization He accused the power sector regulators of lacking competence and independence, and alleged that there was political patronage in the appointment of key officials.

According to him, “how else does one explain the scandalous appointment of a former local government chairman with no known expertise in energy economics or engineering to the pivotal position of Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission? This is not an appointment for competence; it is a political settlement, a reward for loyalty in a system that thrives on patronage at the expense of merit.

“The NLC has been made aware of a promised N4tn government payment for these same failed operators. We reject this outright! To sink another kobo of public money into the pockets of these private entities is an act of economic betrayal against the Nigerian people.”

He urged the government to redirect funds into a publicled effort to expand electricity generation and transmission. He said: “Since the government has N4tn to invest in the sector, we suggest that the funds must be redirected towards a public-led initiative to build new generation capacity and revitalise the transmission infrastructure instead of handing it over to the GenCos and DisCos.”

The union called for replacing key leaders with experienced and patriotic technocrats, arguing that better management and public investment in new capacity were essential to reviving the sector. According to him, there should be a comprehensive public audit of the sector since privatisation and a fundamental review of the model.

Last Line

“The working class and the suffering masses of Nigeria will no longer tolerate this darkness. We will no longer accept explanations for a crisis that is manifestly man-made. This is not a plea; it is a declaration of intent. The light must come on, by any means necessary,” Ajaero said.